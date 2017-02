SEOUL Dec 14 Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve left investors wanting by providing no signs of a new stimulus measures in its last policy meeting of the year.

Early losses were led by technology shares, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd down 2.1 percent and LG Display Co Ltd shedding 1.65 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.45 percent at 1,855.73 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)