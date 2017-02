SEOUL Dec 14 Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses, with investors failing to get a confidence boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Falls were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung Electronics down 0.95 percent and LG Electronics shedding 1.34 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.34 percent at 1,857.75 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)