* Foreign investors sell shares for 4th straight session
* Program buying trims losses
* Defensive issues firm
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 14 Seoul shares edged down on
Wednesday, as disappointing results from a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting failed to bolster confidence in a market chilled
by persistent European debt woes.
Shares across Asia backtracked lower and the euro fell to an
11-month low after Federal Reserve failed to take any steps to
stimulate growth and cautioned that market turbulence from
Europe's debt crisis posed a serious threat to the U.S.
economy.
"Investors were of course disappointed by the (Fed meeting),
but expectations that it would yield groundbreaking results were
very low in the first place, which helped limit losses," said
Kim Young-jun, analyst at SK securities.
"Profit-taking was seen in early trade but the index
recovered somewhat on a steady infusion of program buying."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.34 percent at 1,857.75.
Large-cap tech issues led falls, with Samsung Electronics
drifting 0.95 percent lower while LG Electronics
shares retreated 1.34 percent.
Defensive issues posted gains, with SK Telecom,
South Korea's largest mobile carrier, climbing 1.34 percent and
food giant Nongshim jumping 3.56 percent.
SK Innovation shares were down 0.93 percent
after reports LG Chem had filed a patent lawsuit
against the company related to its battery technology for
electric cars.
KCC Corp extended gains, finishing up 0.87
percent after Moody's affirmed its Baa2 credit rating, and said
that its $675 million stake purchase in amusement park operator
Samsung Everland would have no negative rating impact.
Airline extended falls as the won hit a fresh
three-week trough, raising the cost of imported fuel.
Korean Air Line, the country's largest passenger
carrier, lost 1.37 percent.
Foreign investors offloaded 346.9 billion won ($300.7
million) worth of stocks, marking their fourth consecutive
selling session.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.46 percent and the
junior KOSDAQ index retreated 0.56 percent.
Move on day -0.34 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.42 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1153.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)