By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 14 Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday, as disappointing results from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to bolster confidence in a market chilled by persistent European debt woes.

Shares across Asia backtracked lower and the euro fell to an 11-month low after Federal Reserve failed to take any steps to stimulate growth and cautioned that market turbulence from Europe's debt crisis posed a serious threat to the U.S. economy.

"Investors were of course disappointed by the (Fed meeting), but expectations that it would yield groundbreaking results were very low in the first place, which helped limit losses," said Kim Young-jun, analyst at SK securities.

"Profit-taking was seen in early trade but the index recovered somewhat on a steady infusion of program buying."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.34 percent at 1,857.75.

Large-cap tech issues led falls, with Samsung Electronics drifting 0.95 percent lower while LG Electronics shares retreated 1.34 percent.

Defensive issues posted gains, with SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile carrier, climbing 1.34 percent and food giant Nongshim jumping 3.56 percent.

SK Innovation shares were down 0.93 percent after reports LG Chem had filed a patent lawsuit against the company related to its battery technology for electric cars.

KCC Corp extended gains, finishing up 0.87 percent after Moody's affirmed its Baa2 credit rating, and said that its $675 million stake purchase in amusement park operator Samsung Everland would have no negative rating impact.

Airline extended falls as the won hit a fresh three-week trough, raising the cost of imported fuel.

Korean Air Line, the country's largest passenger carrier, lost 1.37 percent.

Foreign investors offloaded 346.9 billion won ($300.7 million) worth of stocks, marking their fourth consecutive selling session.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.46 percent and the junior KOSDAQ index retreated 0.56 percent.

Move on day -0.34 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.42 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1153.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)