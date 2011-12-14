SEOUL Dec 15 Seoul shares are set to move
within a narrow range on Thursday with buying appetite weak amid
rising risk aversion and after the euro fell to an 11-month low
against the dollar, driving Italy's borrowing costs to a
euro-era high.
Investors are disappointed the European Central Bank is not
buying more bonds of troubled European countries, a move that
was widely seen as a requisite next step after leaders at last
week's EU summit agreed to strengthen fiscal unity in the bloc.
"There is lack of positive momentum in the market right now,
with not much progress seen in Europe," said Kim Young-june, a
market analyst at SK Securities.
"Rangebound trade will probably continue until the end of
the year," Kim added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.34 percent at 1,857.75 points on Wednesday.
News rating agency Standard & Poor's affirmed its A foreign
currency and A+ local currency long-term sovereign credit
ratings on South Korea with a stable outlook may support the
market.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,211.82 -1.13% -13.910
USD/JPY 78.05 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- -0.059
SPOT GOLD $1,574.55 0.02% 0.360
US CRUDE $94.97 -5.16% -5.320
DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46
ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANDSET MAKERS
T-Mobile USA, the No.4 U.S. mobile service, plans to market
the Lumia 710 phone for Nokia to first-time
smartphone buyers as both companies push to recoup market share
losses of recent years.
STEELMAKERS
Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it had
approved the planned $22.5 billion merger of Nippon Steel
and Sumitomo Metal Industries, clearing the
way for the creation of the world's No.2
steelmaker.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Samsung Electronics has separated the management structures
governing its electronic component and finished product
businesses, according to a local media report.
CJ O SHOPPING
Cable operator CJ HelloVision has commercialized the
nation's first 1 gigabit-per-second internet service, local
media reported. CJ O Shopping has a 53.9 percent stake in CJ
HelloVision.
SK CHEMICAL CO LTD
SK Chemical will begin utilising biogas to power its factory
in Ulsan to comply with greenhouse gas emissions regulations
from next year, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)