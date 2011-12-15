SEOUL Dec 15 Seoul shares opened 1.2 percent lower on Thursday, with buying appetite weak amid rising risk aversion and after the euro fell to an 11-month low against the dollar, driving Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

Falls were led by refiners, with S-Oil tumbling 5.2 percent and SK Innovation dropping 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.29 percent at 1,833.77 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editng by Jonathan Hopfner)