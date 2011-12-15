* Foreign selling persists for a fifth straight session
* Refiners slump on OPEC's output agreement
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 15 Seoul shares fell on
Thursday, with buying appetite weak on rising risk aversion amid
fears that Europe's debt crisis continues to worsen.
Analysts said investors were disappointed the European
Central Bank was not buying more bonds of troubled European
countries, a move widely seen as a requisite next step after
leaders at last week's EU summit agreed to strengthen fiscal
unity in the bloc.
"As Europe's credit risks appear to be deepening, investors
are staying away from the market. Talk of rating downgrades on
big European banks stoked additional fear," said Kim Seung-han,
a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Eyes are also on possible sovereign rating changes after S&P
last week put 15 euro zone countries on watch for potential
downgrades, said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung
Securities.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 290.6 billion won
($251.33 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a fifth
consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
2.08 percent at 1,819.11 points.
Falls were led by refiners after OPEC oil producers on
Wednesday sealed their first new output agreement in three years
in a deal targeting 30 million barrels daily, ratifying current
production near 3-year highs.
"The view in the market is that oil producers are lowering
prices as they foresee slower demand on the back of an economic
slump...refining margins are seen weakening," said Sohn
Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner,
tumbled 4.7 percent and SK Innovation, the country's
largest, dropped 6.9 percent.
Sectors that are more sensitive to economic cycles, such as
shipbuilding and steel, also suffered.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled
6.5 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries declined 5
percent.
Dongkuk Steel finished down 5 percent.
Mirae Asset Securities ended down 6.4 percent
and Hyundai Securities lost 4.4 percent.
Defensive issues, however, outperformed as appetite for
safer havens strengthened.
Beer and spirits producer Hitejinro and Lotte
Confectionary, a snack manufacturer, both rose 0.5
percent.
Move on day -2.08 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.3 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won)
