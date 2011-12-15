* Foreign selling persists for a fifth straight session

* Refiners slump on OPEC's output agreement

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 15 Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with buying appetite weak on rising risk aversion amid fears that Europe's debt crisis continues to worsen.

Analysts said investors were disappointed the European Central Bank was not buying more bonds of troubled European countries, a move widely seen as a requisite next step after leaders at last week's EU summit agreed to strengthen fiscal unity in the bloc.

"As Europe's credit risks appear to be deepening, investors are staying away from the market. Talk of rating downgrades on big European banks stoked additional fear," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Eyes are also on possible sovereign rating changes after S&P last week put 15 euro zone countries on watch for potential downgrades, said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 290.6 billion won ($251.33 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a fifth consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 2.08 percent at 1,819.11 points.

Falls were led by refiners after OPEC oil producers on Wednesday sealed their first new output agreement in three years in a deal targeting 30 million barrels daily, ratifying current production near 3-year highs.

"The view in the market is that oil producers are lowering prices as they foresee slower demand on the back of an economic slump...refining margins are seen weakening," said Sohn Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, tumbled 4.7 percent and SK Innovation, the country's largest, dropped 6.9 percent.

Sectors that are more sensitive to economic cycles, such as shipbuilding and steel, also suffered.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled 6.5 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries declined 5 percent.

Dongkuk Steel finished down 5 percent.

Mirae Asset Securities ended down 6.4 percent and Hyundai Securities lost 4.4 percent.

Defensive issues, however, outperformed as appetite for safer havens strengthened.

Beer and spirits producer Hitejinro and Lotte Confectionary, a snack manufacturer, both rose 0.5 percent.

Move on day -2.08 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.3 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)