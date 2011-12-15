SEOUL, Dec 16 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Friday after firm gains on Wall Street and amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

"The market today will be helped by strong gains in Wall Street shares and positive job data from the United States," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last week, suggesting a weak U.S. economy is gradually improving even though factory data proved more mixed.

"But whether gains will be sustainable is another question. The European affair is still in perilous stage," Lee added.

Eyes will be on the won after the South Korean currency posted a three-week closing low on Thursday, prompting steep falls in crude oil refiners and airlines in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 2.08 percent at 1,819.11 points on Thursday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,215.75 0.32% 3.930 USD/JPY 77.88 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.911 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,568.50 -0.07% -1.150 US CRUDE $93.87 -1.14% -1.080 DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33 ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------

>For a change, market ignores Europe,rises on US data >US data point to firming economic recovery >Euro gains vs dollar after 3 days of losses >Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANWHA, TONG YANG LIFE

South Korea's Hanwha Group said on Thursday it was considering buying Tong Yang Life Insurance.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Galaxy Nexus by Samsung Electronics was now available on Verizon wireless 4G LTE network.

SHIPPING COMPANIES

Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be weighed after Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ron Popeski)