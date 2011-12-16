* Gains limited as foreign investor selling ensues
* Shipyards, automakers firm after falls
* Kolon shares tumble, its rivals Cheil, LG Fashion rally
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 16 Seoul shares rose on Friday,
buoyed by signs of strength in the U.S. economy and a solid
bounce in battered refiners and automakers, but gains were
limited by foreign investor selling that is set to continue for
a sixth consecutive session.
Positive data from the United States lent support, but the
market's gain could end up being modest and short-lived, said
Yoo Soo-min, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dropped to a 3-1/2 year low last week, suggesting the
weak U.S. economy is gradually improving even though factory
data proved more mixed.
"The market will be fairly rangebound through to the end of
the year. We are pinning some hopes on first-quarter earnings,"
said Yoo.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 29.7 billion won
($25.54 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a
sixth consecutive session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.38
percent at 1,825.97 points as of 0246 GMT.
Shipbuilders and automakers, which had tumbled in the
previous session, rose firmly.
Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2.2 percent after
declining for three straight sessions. Kia Motors Corp
was up 1.9 percent after six consecutive losing
sessions.
Analysts said they were further helped by a rosy
fourth-quarter earnings outlook.
Hyundai Motor was forecast to post a 55 percent year-on-year
jump in fourth quarter net profit, and Kia Motors is expected to
post 32 percent year-on-year growth, said Tong Yang Securities
analyst Ahn Sang-joon.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose 0.2 percent
and Samsung Heavy Industries firmed 1.6 percent.
Kolon Industries Inc a textile to chemicals
company, fell 3.4 percent after a local media reported that
cancer-causing agents had been found in fabrics of outdoor
jackets manufactured by its fashion subsidiary.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the report and said affected
products were being recalled.
This comes as an added negative to the company that had
recently been ordered by a U.S. court to pay DuPont
$920.3 million in damages for violating trade
secrets.
Fashion rivals Cheil Industries Inc and LG
Fashion Corp rallied 3.9 percent and 2.4 percent,
respectively.
Technology issues weighed, with LG Display Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, off 1.3 percent
and Hynix Semiconductor Inc, the world's No.2 memory
chip maker, down 3.5 percent.
($1 = 1162.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)