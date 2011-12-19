SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares extended falls
to 2.5 percent on Monday as jitters over the threat of credit
rating downgrades in the euro zone outweighed hopes of recovery
from positive U.S. economic data.
Substantial falls in large-cap technology issues and
refiners sent the market tumbling, as LG Display,
the world's No.2 flat panel maker, lost 4.5 percent and SK
Innovation, the country's top crude oil refiner,
fell 4.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2.4
percent at 1,795.89 points as of 0138 GMT.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)