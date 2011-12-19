SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares extended falls to 2.5 percent on Monday as jitters over the threat of credit rating downgrades in the euro zone outweighed hopes of recovery from positive U.S. economic data.

Substantial falls in large-cap technology issues and refiners sent the market tumbling, as LG Display, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, lost 4.5 percent and SK Innovation, the country's top crude oil refiner, fell 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2.4 percent at 1,795.89 points as of 0138 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)