* Seoul shares fall as much as 4.9 pct
* Mkt seen under pressure on N.Korea leadership uncertainty
* Key blue chips lead falls; defence, food stocks rally
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 19 Seoul shares extended their
fall to nearly 5 percent on Monday after North Korea's state
television reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had
died on Saturday.
Seoul's equity market is likely to remain under downward
pressure in the near term as the news comes at a time when
financial markets are already in fragile shape.
Analysts said uncertainty now over leadership succession in
North Korea was the key concern.
"The key focus will be how the succession proceeds. Kim
Jong-il had been in his late-30s when his father died, but Kim
Jong-un is still pretty young, in his early-20's," said Bae
Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"It is hard to predict how things in North Korea will
develop from here this time. And this is a risk factor, an
uncertainty that financial market participants do not like. For
now, we are keeping eyes on foreign investor reaction and
developments in North Korea," Bae added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 4 percent at 1,765.93 points as of 0357 GMT, trimming falls
of as much as 4.9 percent earlier in the session.
Key large-cap shares led falls, with LG Electronics
, the world' No.3 handset maker, down 4 percent and
LG Display, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, down
7 percent.
But defence stocks and food makers jumped.
Shares in military equipment makers Victek and
Huneed Technology both rallied by their daily limit
of 15 percent.
Instant noodle makers Nong Shim jumped 9.7
percent and Sam Yang Foods leapt 12 percent amid
expectations these companies would benefit if there was a rush
to hoard food staples to prepare for potential emergency events.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)