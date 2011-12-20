SEOUL, Dec 21 Seoul shares are seen
gaining on Wednesday amidst positive signals from the United
States and the euro zone, and as worries about North Korea after
the sudden death of its leader continue to subside.
"At this point, the market is all but free from the shackles
of uncertainty regarding North Korea as it recovers from the
shock of Kim Jong-il's death," said Lee Seung-woo, a market
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
U.S. stocks rallied near 3 percent on Tuesday, boosted by a
1-1/2 year high in housing starts and surging banks shares after
the Federal Reserve rolled out new capital and liquidity
rules.
German business sentiment rose sharply in December, contrary
to expectations of a decline and highlighting the resilience of
Europe's largest economy.
North Korea continues to mourn the death of Kim Jong-il
while it isolates itself from the outside world, but there were
no signs of added tension or a crisis unfolding as the hermit
state prepares for a Dec 28 funeral that is reportedly closed to
foreign dignitaries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.91 percent to close at 1,793.06 on Tuesday.
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD
Daewoo Shipbuilding is close to winning a 1.3
trillion won ($1.12 billion) order for three submarines to be
delivered to the Indonesian Navy.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Hard drive maker Seagate Technology PLC has completed
its takeover of Samsung Electronics' hard drive
division, according to media reports.
CELLTRION INC
Media reports said JPMorgan private equity fund One Equity
Partners had decided to invest 254 billion won in Celltrion
Healthcare, an unlisted affiliate of Celltrion Inc.
