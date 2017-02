SEOUL Dec 21 Seoul shares opened up 2.51 percent on Wednesday, helped by an overnight rally in Wall Street and as concerns about uncertainity in North Korea following the death of leader Kim Jong-il faded.

Early gains were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy Industries climbing 2.49 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding rising 3.62 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 2.46 percent at 1,837.21 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)