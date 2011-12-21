* Investors celebrate positive U.S. data, ECB liquidity move
* KOSPI recovers level prior to Kim Jong-il's death
* Foreign investors buy to snap two straight days of selling
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 21 Seoul shares rose sharply on
Wednesday, as strong U.S. data and moves to bolster long-term
liquidity in the euro zone boosted investor risk appetite and
eased worries about instability following the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
"The market was clearly enjoying the news from Europe, where
the commencement of the ECB's long term repo operation helped
provide a fresh wave of cheap loans to the region's
credit-starved banks," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
"This should help alleviate worries about the region's
liquidity crunch, and signs of recovery in the United States
further supported investor confidence," he said.
A sharp rise in U.S. home starts and construction permits in
November indicated the U.S. housing market may have entered a
stage of stable recovery.
The European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year
loans is expected to draw strong demand and provide a fresh
stimulus to the European bond and money markets.
Sources with close ties with Pyongyang and Beijing said that
North Korea may shift to a system of collective rule between
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un and his uncle, but there
were no signs of an unfolding crisis on the Korean
peninsula.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.09 percent to close at 1,848.41.
Foreign investors bought a net 286.3 billion won ($246.4
million) worth of shares, snapping a two-day selling streak,
while instutional investors purchased a net 127.4 billion won
worth.
The KOSPI has now recouped all of its losses since the death
of Kim Jong-il on Monday, pulling above Friday's close of
1,839.96.
Bank shares spearheaded the rally. Shinhan Financial Group
led the pack with a 6.3 percent gain as market
analysts expressed positive views about the firm's earnings
growth.
Shipping firms were close behind, with Hyundai Merchant
Marine soaring 4.53 percent after the company
announced that it agreed with five other transportation firms to
create one of the largest container vessel networks in the Far
East-Europe trade lane.
Refinery shares jumped as oil prices rose on hopes of
economic recovery, stoking expectations of higher prices for
petrochemical products.
SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's
largest oil refiner, rose 4.23 percent while S-Oil,
the country's third-largest refiner, soared 5.32 percent.
Large-cap technology shares lent strong support to the day's
surge, with tech giant Samsung Electronics, the
largest stock on the KOSPI, advancing 4.45 percent and LG
Electronics climbing 4.81 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 3.28 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market advanced 2.25 percent.
Move on day +3.09 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.88 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1162.1000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)