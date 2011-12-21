SEOUL Dec 22 Seoul shares are seen higher
on Thursday helped by a string of positive data on the U.S.
housing market and increased liquidity for European banks, but
technology stocks may face pressure after their U.S. peers
plunged overnight.
"Shares will probably be boosted by the U.S. economy showing
some very hopeful signs of recovery, judging from recent housing
data," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
"But gains will be limited as the situation in Europe is
still uncertain," he added.
Oracle Corp shares plummeted more than 11 percent
on Tuesday after the company posted dismal quarterly earnings
results, sending shock waves across the market and hitting other
technology shares.
The European Central Bank's offer of cut price three-year
loans sparked huge demand with banks taking nearly 490 billion
euros worth, easing immediate fears of a credit crunch
U.S. home sales rose in November according to data released
on Wednesday, the latest sign of recovery in the housing market
after separate data released on Tuesday showed U.S. house starts
and construction permits had climbed to a 1-1/2 year
high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.09 percent to close at 1,848.41 on Wednesday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:12 GMT ---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,243.72 0.19% 2.420
USD/JPY 78.06 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,612.99 -0.11% -1.800
US CRUDE $99.01 0.34% 0.330
DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16
ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32
----------------------------------------------------------------
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING AND MARINE ENGINEERING
Daewoo Shipbuilding said on Wednesday that it
had won a $626 million drillship order from Europe.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
According to local media, Hyundai Motor Co plans
to terminate its alliance with long-time partner and German
components supplier Bosch to move towards greater independence
in automotive technology.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)