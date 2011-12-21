SEOUL Dec 22 Seoul shares are seen higher on Thursday helped by a string of positive data on the U.S. housing market and increased liquidity for European banks, but technology stocks may face pressure after their U.S. peers plunged overnight.

"Shares will probably be boosted by the U.S. economy showing some very hopeful signs of recovery, judging from recent housing data," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

"But gains will be limited as the situation in Europe is still uncertain," he added.

Oracle Corp shares plummeted more than 11 percent on Tuesday after the company posted dismal quarterly earnings results, sending shock waves across the market and hitting other technology shares.

The European Central Bank's offer of cut price three-year loans sparked huge demand with banks taking nearly 490 billion euros worth, easing immediate fears of a credit crunch

U.S. home sales rose in November according to data released on Wednesday, the latest sign of recovery in the housing market after separate data released on Tuesday showed U.S. house starts and construction permits had climbed to a 1-1/2 year high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.09 percent to close at 1,848.41 on Wednesday.

---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:12 GMT ---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,243.72 0.19% 2.420 USD/JPY 78.06 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,612.99 -0.11% -1.800 US CRUDE $99.01 0.34% 0.330 DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03% 4.16 ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29% -0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm >Prices fall, investors sell for year-end >Euro weakens as ECB lending plan stirs doubts >Seoul shares rally on euro zone liquidity boost

**STOCKS TO WATCH**

DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING AND MARINE ENGINEERING

Daewoo Shipbuilding said on Wednesday that it had won a $626 million drillship order from Europe.

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO

According to local media, Hyundai Motor Co plans to terminate its alliance with long-time partner and German components supplier Bosch to move towards greater independence in automotive technology. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)