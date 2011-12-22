SEOUL Dec 22 Seoul shares opened down 0.39 percent on Thursday, as positive U.S. housing data was outweighed by a lackluster earnings report from technology giant Oracle Corp that painted a gloomy picture for the sector.

Large-cap technology shares led early losses, with Samsung Electronics falling 1.23 percent and LG Electronics retreating 1.18 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.57 percent at 1,837.80 as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)