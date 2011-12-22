* Market cheer on ECB liquidity action short-lived
* Tech shares dragged down by Oracle earnings fallout
* Upside seen on automakers, construction shares -analyst
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 22 Seoul shares inched down on
Thursday amidst mixed sentiment, as market cheer from the
European Central Bank's release of cheap liquidity was met with
doubt over how much would actually flow to embattled euro zone
countries in need of relief.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank smashed previous
demand estimates by handing out 490 billion euros of low cost
funds to credit-starved banks, but whether they will flow into
needy markets remains to be seen.
"The ECB's new liquidity measures are a positive step, but
the effect will be limited so as long as it continues to shy
away from being a direct lender to governments," said Ryu Yong
Seok, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities, while adding that
he saw a few bright spots in the local market.
"Hyundai and Kia Motors are seen rising ahead of earnings
reports in mid-January. Construction-related shares also have a
lot of upside ahead of large possible orders from the Middle
East."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.37 percent to 1,841.60 points as of 0230 GMT.
Large-cap technology shares fell after peers took a
battering on Wall Street, with Samsung Electronics Co
shedding 0.85 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
skidding 2.34 percent.
On Thursday, Oracle Corp's fell flat in its latest
quarterly results following a string of ominous reports from
other big-name tech companies, adversely affecting other tech
issues as a result.
LG Electronics Co narrowly avoided losses,
inching up 0.13 percent after it announced it had received bids
for 97.77 percent of the 1 trillion won ($871.4 million) worth
of new shares it had put on offer.
Shares in Kia Motors Corp rose 1.03 percent
after the company unveiled its first all-electric vehicle slated
for mass production in 2012. Affiliate Hyundai Motor Co
also gained 0.7 percent.
Institutional investors were poised for a third straight
session of buying, snapping up a net 25.6 billion won worth of
stocks.
($1 = 1147.6500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)