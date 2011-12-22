SEOUL Dec 22 Seoul shares ended barely changed on Thursday, paring losses after being dragged lower for much of the session by lingering doubts over whether the ECB's cheap liquidity provisions would reach markets where they would be most needed.

Technology issues retreated with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd down 0.47 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc easing 0.94 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.05 percent at 1,847.49. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)