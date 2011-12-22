* Market quiet, but doubt lingers on ECB loan plan

* Tech shares fall after Oracle misses earnings target

* Rally among defensives supports market

* Institutions net buyers for a 4th consecutive session

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 22 Seoul shares ended flat on Thursday as skepticism prevailed that the European central Bank's offer of cheap loans may relieve the euro zone credit crunch but would not ensure a flow of liquidity into the troubled economies that need it most.

"The market is taking a step back after a break-neck pace of recovery in such a short time, and profit-taking was seen following yesterday's steep rise," said KB Investment & Securities market analyst Kim Soo-young. "The market witnessed some pretty violent movements this week, starting off with a steep tailspin followed by a sudden jump, and it's simply trying to stabilise and find its footing around the 1,800 level."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.05 percent at 1,847.49 points on Thursday.

Banks drew on 490 billion euros in the inaugural European Central Bank tender of cut-price three-year loans and shattered expectations of softer demand, but uncertainty remained on how much of the credit would be re-invested in needy markets such as Spanish and Italian debt.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a key confidence vote on Thursday ahead of a proposed 33 billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package aimed at restoring market confidence in the embattled nation.

Technology issues were the biggest source of weakness on Thursday, with giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest stock on the KOSPI by market value, slipping 0.47 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc off 0.94 percent amid a murky outlook on struggling DRAM prices.

The technology sector was rocked as U.S. software provider Oracle Corp missed its earnings target for the first time in ten years, sending its shares down 11 percent and weighing on peers on the NASDAQ Composite Index, which fell 0.99 percent.

Defensive issues rallied, with food and pharmaceuticals companies posting the most noteworthy gains by individual sector.

Hite Holdings Co Ltd, South Korea's largest brewer, rose 2.3 percent, while confectionary maker Orion Corp gained 2.64 percent.

Yuhan Corp, South Korea's second-largest pharmaceutical company by sales, rose 1.14 percent, while Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd climbed 14.96 percent on reports that a new eczema drug was due to be released soon by the company.

KT&G Corp, South Korea's largest tobacco company, rose 3.28 percent on expectations of an impending rise in tobacco prices.

Colder weather and a Christmas sales boost was a source of holiday cheer for television and internet-based retailer Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp, up 3.13 percent on rosy fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Institutions snapped up a net 101.8 billion won ($88.7 million) worth of shares, posting a fourth consecutive buying session.

The KOSPI 200 index index edged 0.05 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ index crawled up 0.18 percent.

Move on day +0.05 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.92 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1147.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)