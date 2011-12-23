* Refiners boosted by healthy demand outlook
* GS Retail shares soar on first day of trading
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 23 Seoul shares rose on Friday,
encouraged by signs of economic recovery in the U.S. following a
string of positive data and easing global liquidity concerns.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.13 percent at 1,868.37 points as of 0220 GMT.
"The market is tracking its Asian peers, which found
strength on more optimistic views on the global economy from
encouraging data and easing liquidity concerns in banks," said
Hong Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week, possible signs of a
strengthening U.S. economy.
Lorenzo Bini Smighi, an executive board member of the
Central Bank said in an interview with the Financial Times that
a quantitative-easing policy was in the cards for the ECB if the
unfolding debt crisis required broader policy
options.
Shares in GS Retail Co hit the ground running on
their first day of trading, up 3.18 percent from their mid-range
IPO price point of 19,500 won.
Crude oil refiners led the rally after Brent crude futures
remained steady above $107, riding expectations of strong demand
on signs of economic recovery and prospects of supply
disruptions from the Middle East.
S-Oil Corp, South Korea's third-largest oil
refiner, climbed 3.37 percent while SK Innovation,
parent of the country's largest, gained 1.68 percent.
Large-cap technology shares also lent support, with Samsung
Electronics edging 1.81 percent higher while LG
Display advanced 2.61 percent.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc soared 2.84 percent on
expectations for new investment in the firm following its $3
billion takeover via SK Telecom last month.
Shares in Kumho Industrial Co rose 1.76 percent
on reports that the firm was selling assets worth 1 trillion won
including its stake in Kumho Express.
Woori Financial Holdings pared losses after
tumbling as much as 4.4 percent on reports that the company was
mulling an up to 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) rights offer,
with investors concerned such a move would dilute share value.
Woori officially denied the reports.
Foreign investors snapped up a net 24.6 billion won worth of
shares, while institutions bought 45.3 billion won worth.
($1 = 1156.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)