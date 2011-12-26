SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares are seen flat
on Tuesday following the closure of many global financial
markets on Monday, as investors take to the sidelines in what is
expected to be another quiet, year-end session.
"Shares are expected to drift sideways as passive interests
prevail in typical year-end fashion, and as many stock markets
were closed for the holidays yesterday, providing no dynamic
whatsoever," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung
Securities.
Investors are hoping for a sales windfall that would boost
the U.S. economy as Monday was expected to be the third-busiest
shopping day of the holiday season, with consumers seeking out
bargain bin purchases.
But persistent euro zone jitters have taken a toll, with
South Korea's key consumer sentiment index falling sharply in
December on worries about a sovereign debt crisis and slowing
global economy, according to a central bank survey released on
Tuesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.56 percent lower at 1,856.70 points on Monday.
---------------- MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:23 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,265.33 0.9% 11.330
USD/JPY 77.97 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.021 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,604.96 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $99.68 0.15% 0.150
DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35
ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60
---------------------------------------------------------------
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO
Sony Corp has agreed to sell its entire stake in an LCD
joint venture with Samsung Electronics to the South Korean
company for $940 million.
DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP
Local media reported Daewoo International had consulted external
parties on the use of its estimated 24 percent, 1.2 trillion won
($1.04 billion) stake in unlisted insurer Kyobo Life, following
rumors Daewoo would put it up for sale.
KUMHO PETROCHEMICALS CO LTD
According to local media reports, creditors are demanding Kumho
Petrochemicals sell its 13.8 percent stake in Asiana Airlines
as part of restructuring efforts to separate the
firm from parent Kumho Asiana Group.
($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)