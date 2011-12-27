* Speculation on North Korea breaks holiday lull

* Retail investors, program sales weigh

* Brokerages lead losses

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares sagged on Tuesday, paring losses after a steep downswing in early trade on what analysts said were rumors ranging from the death of new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to trading anomolies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.79 percent at 1,842.02 points.

The index briefly dipped as low as 2.33 percent during early trade when the rumors began circulating in the market, according to analysts, with the downturn exaggerated by low trading volume.

"The market is so thin right now that even a slight tilt in the pairing of buying and selling orders is enough to cause violent fluctuations, which we witnessed today," said Park Seung-jin, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

The 51-point range gap between the intraday session high and low was the widest in almost six weeks, with the exception of Dec. 19, when late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death was announced.

Offshore investors were net purchasers for a third consecutive session, snapping up 204.1 billion won ($177.5 million) worth of shares, but retailers dumped a net 207.8 billion won worth and the market saw program sales of 43.9 billion won.

Brokerages led the retreat, with Mirae Asset Securities stumbling 3.36 percent, while Woori Investment & Securities fell 1.85 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd reversed early losses of nearly 3 percent to inch up 0.2 percent, after the company maintained its previous sales target of $11 billion in 2012 and said it expected business conditions to improve in 2013.

Shares in Samsung Electro Mechanics Co Ltd plummeted 6.81 percent to post a fresh one-month low, after the company agreed to sell its stake in a joint LED ventures with Samsung Electronics for less than what investors expected.

Samsung Electronics was the lone gainer among tech heavyweights, edging up 0.66 percent after Sony Corp said it would sell its 50 percent stake in a joint LCD venture with Samsung Electronics for $940 million.

Borneo International Furniture Co, South Korea's largest furniture company, dove 7.27 percent and has shed nearly 25 percent of its value over the last three sessions on reports Swedish home products giant IKEA was preparing to enter the Korean market.

Telecommunication shares lagged, with LG UPlus sliding 3.87 percent and SK Telecom falling 1.95 percent.

The KOSPI 200 index closed 0.76 percent lower while the junior KOSDAQ dipped 1.94 percent.

European and some Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Australia, were closed on Tuesday .

Move on day -0.79 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.18 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)