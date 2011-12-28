BRIEF-Hibernia says in talks with "number of parties" over potential lettings
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
SEOUL Dec 28 Seoul shares closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking weighed on the market on ex-dividend day, with high-yield shares bearing the brunt.
Losses were led by telecom giants, with SK Telecom tumbling 6.29 percent and KT Corp shedding 4.78 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.92 percent lower at 1,825.12 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
ZURICH, Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.