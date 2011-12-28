SEOUL Dec 28 Seoul shares closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking weighed on the market on ex-dividend day, with high-yield shares bearing the brunt.

Losses were led by telecom giants, with SK Telecom tumbling 6.29 percent and KT Corp shedding 4.78 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.92 percent lower at 1,825.12 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)