SEOUL, Dec 29 Seoul shares are seen retreating on Thursday after Wall Street fell overnight on renewed debt and liquidity concerns in the euro zone.

The euro hit a 10-year low vs the yen and near a 1-year low vs the dollar on stop loss selling in a thin holiday market, after data showed that banks were hoarding the cash recently lent out by European Central Bank at cut rates, reviving fears of a liquidity crunch.

Even the halving of Italy's short-term bond yields failed to provide support, with investors closely eyeing the outcome of an 8.5 billion euro auction of longer-dated notes on Thursday, which include 3-year and 10-year bonds.

South Korea's industrial output unexpectedly fell in November, government data showed early on Thursday, missing forecasts and underscoring sluggish global demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.92 percent to close at 1,825.12 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:14 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,249.64 -1.25% -15.790 USD/JPY 77.96 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.921 -- -0.080 SPOT GOLD $1,555.34 0.01% 0.150 US CRUDE $99.57 -1.75% -1.770 DOW JONES 12151.41 -1.14% -139.94 ASIA ADRS 111.17 -1.45% -1.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St ends 5-day rally on new concerns about Euro *Europe worries spur safe-haven buy in thin volume *Euro near 1-year low vs dollar, 10-year low vs yen *Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback

**STOCKS TO WATCH**

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP

According to local media, Shinhan Financial Group is looking to establish a new banking affiliate for the operation of Tomato Savings Bank after successfully bidding for the ailing lender.

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD

Woori Finance Holdings announced late Wednesday that it was considering a bid for Tong Yang Life Insurance but had yet to make any concrete plans.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)