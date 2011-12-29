SEOUL Dec 29 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, weighed by renewed euro zone jitters that dragged down Wall Street and brought the euro to a fresh 10-year low vs the yen.

Early falls were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 1.16 percent, and Samsung Heavy Industries shedding 0.71 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.37 percent at 1,818.38 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)