BRIEF-OncoImmune Inc files to say it raised $5.5 million from a total offering amount of $15 million
* OncoImmune Inc files to say it raised $5.5 million from a total offering amount of $15 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2khZfBs)
SEOUL Dec 29 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday, weighed by renewed euro zone jitters that dragged down Wall Street and brought the euro to a fresh 10-year low vs the yen.
Early falls were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 1.16 percent, and Samsung Heavy Industries shedding 0.71 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.37 percent at 1,818.38 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to $26.0 million reported for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.