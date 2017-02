SEOUL Dec 29 Seoul shares closed flat on the last trading day of the year on Thursday, as steady window-dressing bids offset jitters from resurfacing euro zone debt concerns and lackluster output data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.03 percent to close at 1,825.74 points.

The index ended the year down 10.99 percent.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday, and will open for the first trading session of 2012 on Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)