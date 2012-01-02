SEOUL, Jan 2 Seoul shares are seen flat on Monday as investors cautiously await a string of U.S. data this week for concrete signals on the health of the global economy.

The market is opening one hour later than usual, at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

"With Wall Street closed it will be difficult for the market to find any cues. Support is seen around the 1,800 level, and movement rangebound," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

South Korea's manufacturing sector activity shrank for a fifth straight month and to the lowest in nearly three years in December, a survey showed on Monday.

On Sunday, data showed South Korea's December imports and exports grew more than expected to hit monthly and annual record highs, but a slowdown was forecasted in 2012 in light of cooling demand from the euro zone and China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.03 percent to close at 1,825.74 on Friday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:07 GMT---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,257.60 -0.43% -5.420 USD/JPY 76.94 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,568.84 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $98.83 -0.82% -0.820 DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48 ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St back at Square One, with S&P flat in 2011 >Prices rise on last day of 2011 trading >Euro hits 10-yr low vs yen, more trouble in 2012 >Oil ends 2011 up 13 percent, third year of gains **STOCKS TO WATCH** HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP

Hyundai Motor, and Kia Motors are targetting to boost combined global vehicle sales by 6 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)