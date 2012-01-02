BRIEF-Hotel Properties FY net profit S$103.5 mln vs S$81.7 mln
* Recommends first and final one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share
SEOUL Jan 2 Seoul shares opened up 0.33 percent on Monday, but gains were seen capped as investors awaited the release of key U.S. data and earnings reports by Korean firms to provide signs of clear direction.
Early gains were led by tech shares, with Hynix Semiconductor Inc surging 4.33 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.26 percent at 1,830.54 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
