SEOUL Jan 2 Seoul shares opened up 0.33 percent on Monday, but gains were seen capped as investors awaited the release of key U.S. data and earnings reports by Korean firms to provide signs of clear direction.

Early gains were led by tech shares, with Hynix Semiconductor Inc surging 4.33 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.26 percent at 1,830.54 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)