* Investors eye corporate earnings reports, U.S. data
* Refiners surge as Iran tensions threaten supply, drive up
oil prices
* Samsung Elec touches new record high
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 3 Seoul shares climbed on
Tuesday as European peers celebrated with a rally to start the
new year, backed by better-than-expected factory data from
Germany and China.
"In addition to the manufacturing data, Italy's budget
surplus figures were signs that fiscal reforms were on the right
track and gave a much needed confidence boost ahead of upcoming
summit meetings," said Rhoo Yong-suk, a senior analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor
Angela Merkel on January 9 for new talks on budget discipline
ahead of a meeting of finance heads followed by an EU leaders'
summit at the end of the month.
"The focus is also on the slew of results by Korean
companies and U.S. data due this month, and judging by the
pre-earnings reports and other forecasts, the outlook appears
very solid," Rhoo added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
2.05 percent at 1,863.42 points as of 0200 GMT.
Gains were led by refiners and petrochemical shares, buoyed
by a surge in crude oil prices amidst rising tensions between
Iran and the West that could threaten to disrupt supply lines.
SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's
largest crude oil refiner, spiked up 6.41 percent while the
country's third largest refiner S-Oil Corp jumped
5.47 percent.
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical firm,
climbed 3.44 percent.
Shipbuilders lent support, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
up 4.45 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering rose 4.9 percent.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co, the largest
issue on the KOSPI, was 1.48 percent higher at 1,097,000 after
touching a fresh all-time record high of 1,100,000 early in the
session.
"Positive expectations about Samsung's fourth-quarter
earnings are fuelling appetite for its shares," said Lee
Ka-keun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction rose
4.29 percent after the company announced a roadmap to
aggressively expand its overseas operations by 2020.
Institutions were net buyers of 177.5 billion won ($153.7
million) worth of shares while offshore investors snapped up a
net 102.5 billion won worth.
($1 = 1152.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)