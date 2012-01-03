BRIEF-Systematix Corporate Services appoints Prakash Mundhra as CFO
* Says approved reappointment of Chandra Prakash Khandelwal as MD
SEOUL Jan 3 Seoul shares gained on Tuesday, backed by a rally in European peers as better-than-expected manufacturing data from China and Germany boosted sentiment.
Crude oil refiners led the rally, with SK Innovation soaring 6.41 percent while S-Oil Corp rose 4.48 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.69 percent to close at 1,875.41 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says approved reappointment of Chandra Prakash Khandelwal as MD
* Transaction in relation to subscription of shares in a joint venture, Transaction in relation to provision of financial assistance, Update on the subscription of CI Series A Bonds
* Dec quarter net profit 111.1 million rupees versus profit 120.1 million rupees year ago