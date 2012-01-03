SEOUL Jan 3 Seoul shares gained on Tuesday, backed by a rally in European peers as better-than-expected manufacturing data from China and Germany boosted sentiment.

Crude oil refiners led the rally, with SK Innovation soaring 6.41 percent while S-Oil Corp rose 4.48 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.69 percent to close at 1,875.41 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)