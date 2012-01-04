SEOUL Jan 4 Seoul shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday after solid gains in U.S. and European stocks, with positive U.S. construction and factory data further buoying investor sentiment.

Rises were led by crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation , parent of the country's top refiner, advancing 1.7 percent and GS Holdings, the holding company of South Korea's No.2 refiner GS Caltex, climbing 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.38 percent at 1,882.57 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)