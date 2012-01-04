* Upside momentum hurt by retail investor selling

* Samsung Elec dips after hitting record

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Jan 4 Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday after sharp gains in the prior session as blue chip technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics took a breather from recent rallies.

"Positive expectations over U.S. economic data had helped the market but it took a breather today as it nears the psychologically significant 1,900 points," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"For now, the market lacks compelling enough factors to fuel upside momentum, and we are pinning some hopes on the technology sector and eyeing Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance later this week," Chung added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.49 percent at 1,866.22 points, hovering near its 120-day moving average of around 1,874 points.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 293.8 billion won ($255.31 million) worth of stocks after posting their biggest net purchase in two weeks on Tuesday.

Retail investors sold a net 389.3 billion won.

Samsung Electronics slid 2.3 percent after reaching record highs in the last two sessions and closing at an all-time peak of 1,105,000 won on Tuesday.

"Profit-taking was seen ahead of Samsung Electronics' fourth-quarter earnings report due on Friday, but the outlook is positive and its stock price is expected to reach new heights on the back of a robust handset market in 2012," said Sophia Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones, is expected to post a strong quarterly profit on Friday backed by record-breaking handset sales.

Shares in Taihan Electric Wire rallied 3.9 percent after the company said one of its major shareholders had increased the stake in the company by around 710,000 shares since Dec. 28 of last year.

Gains in automakers and crude oil refiners also helped.

SK Innovation, the country's top crude oil refiner, advanced 0.7 percent after oil prices surged in U.S. trade on Tuesday.

"Higher crude prices tend to boost refining margins and product prices," said Ahn Sang-hee, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Ahn added that companies such as SK Innovation that own oil fields overseas were most likely to benefit from crude price rises.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors both rose around 1 percent on the back of solid December sales figures and positive fourth quarter earnings expectations, said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Cho Soo-hong.

Nong Shim fell 0.6 percent after a local media report that a group of supermarket owners started a campaign to boycott its instant noodle products, citing excessive prices.

Peers Samyang Foods and Ottogi advanced 3.3 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.6 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.5 percent.

Move on day -0.49 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr +2.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1150.7500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)