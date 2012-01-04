SEOUL Jan 4 Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday after sharp gains in the prior session as blue chip technology stocks like Samsung Electronics took a breather from recent rallies.

Firm gains in refiners and automakers like SK Innovation and Hyundai Motor capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.49 percent at 1,866.22 points, hovering near its 120-day moving average of around 1,874 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)