SEOUL, Jan 5 Seoul shares are seen retreating on Thursday as a new year rally runs out of steam and investors shift their focus towards the unresolved debt crisis in Europe.

"U.S. data from December, propped up by one-off factors during the holiday season, was only a shot in the arm and will not provide any long-lasting confidence boost," said Lee Kyung-soo, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

"Now that we've moved past the holidays and new year optimism, investors are worried again about Europe and what might happen if euro zone countries fail to roll over their debt when it matures in the coming months," he added. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.49 percent lower at 1,866.22 points on Wednesday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,277.30 0.02% 0.240 USD/JPY 76.72 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.028 SPOT GOLD $1,611.34 0.05% 0.740 US CRUDE $103.22 0.25% 0.260 DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17% 21.04 ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01% -0.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns >Bond prices fall as economy hopes cut safety bid >Euro drop as debt funding fears keep investors war >Oil gains a second day after EU reaches Iran sanct

**STOCKS TO WATCH**

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

According to local media, Samsung Electronics is reviewing a plan to build a new semiconductor production line in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek, just after the company received approval to construct an estimated $4 billion flash memory plant in China. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)