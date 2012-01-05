SEOUL Jan 5 Seoul shares were flat near the market open on Thursday as holiday cheer waned with investor focus returning to euro zone debt worries.

Banks shares retreated, with Hana Financial Group sliding 2.79 percent while Shinhan Financial Group was down 1.11 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.16 percent at 1,863.18 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)