SEOUL Jan 5 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Wednesday, as investors broke out of their holiday cheer and a more somber outlook for the global economy loomed amidst Europe's unresolved debt crisis.

Gains were led by crude oil refiners with SK Innovation gaining 2.66 percent and S-Oil surging 4.29 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,863.74 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)