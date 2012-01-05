BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
SEOUL Jan 5 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Wednesday, as investors broke out of their holiday cheer and a more somber outlook for the global economy loomed amidst Europe's unresolved debt crisis.
Gains were led by crude oil refiners with SK Innovation gaining 2.66 percent and S-Oil surging 4.29 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,863.74 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
