SEOUL, Jan 6 Seoul shares are seen rising on Friday, as Wall Street gains overnight on the back of unexpectedly strong economic data could help the market shake out of a rut it has been confined to for much of the week.

The United States added more than twice the expected number of private sector jobs in December while initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the latest week. In addition, the pace of U.S. services growth quickened more than expected in December.

However analysts said rises were still likely to be limited given continued concerns about the health of developed economies.

"It is very unlikely the market will make any large directional changes," said Kim Young-jun, pointing to concerns about upcoming U.S. jobs data and limited demand for a French bond sale.

Shares of SK Group companies such as SK Telecom and SK Innovation will be eyed after the group's chairman was charged with embezzlement.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.13 percent lower at 1,866.22 points on Thursday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,281.06 0.29% 3.760 USD/JPY 77.10 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.996 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,619.50 -0.11% -1.850 US CRUDE $101.81 -1.37% -1.410 DOW JONES 12415.70 -0.02% -2.72 ASIA ADRS 116.97 -0.03% -0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St buoyed by rallying bank shares >Long-dated debt falls ahead of U.S. jobs data >Euro sinks as sovereign debt, bank worries weigh >Oil falls back on U.S. stock build, higher dollar

**STOCKS TO WATCH** SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics was due to provide fourth-quarter earnings guidance before the market open. LG ELECTRONICS Interdigital Inc. has brought a case against LG Electronics Inc to the International Trade Commission for alleged violations of its patents on 3G communication systems, according to South Korean media reports. (Reporting by Jonathan Hopfner and Iktae Park)