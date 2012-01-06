* Institutions snap five-day buying streak
* Shares briefly plummet on rumors of N.Korea accident,
France rating
* Samsung Elec shares slump despite record Q4 profit
estimate
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 6 Seoul shares closed down
Friday as institutional investors abandoned the market, but
trimmed losses after briefly extending falls on unsubstantiated
rumors of a possible downgrade to France's credit rating and a
North Korean nuclear accident.
"Rumors about a cut in France's ratings cut are just that,
but reflect the very real problem of the deepening debt crisis
in Europe," said Cho Sung-joon, a market analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
Shares briefly fell more than 2 percent and the won
dipped 0.9 percent after talk of a downgrade and a critical
incident at a North Korean nuclear facility, though officials
said they were unaware of any such event.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.11 percent to close at 1,843.14 points, capping the week's
gain at 0.95 percent.
Institutional investors snapped a five-day buying streak,
offloading 72.6 billion won ($63.0 million) worth of shares
while foreign investors dumped a net 45.3 billion won worth.
"Positive U.S. macro indicators have already been reflected
in the market, which was weighed down by program selling
triggered by offshore investors' dumping of stock futures," said
Oh Seung-hoon, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
Falls were led by construction shares, with Daewoo
Engineering & Construction Co Ltd skidding 3.2
percent, while Samsung Engineering Co stumbled 3.91
percent.
Brokerage firms also dragged, with Mirae Asset Securities
retreating 2.52 percent while Woori Investment &
Securities slid 2.75 percent.
Samsung Electronics Co fell 1.42 percent as
investors cashed in despite the company announcing early on
Friday lifetime high profit estimates for the fourth quarter
backed by record-breaking handset sales.
Pharmaceutical shares bucked the losing trend, with Green
Cross soaring 4.9 percent on hopes of surging demand
for its vaccine products following the latest bird flu outbreak
in China.
Ssangyong Motor powered up 14.98 percent after
its CEO was quoted in local media as saying the automaker plans
to enter the Indian market this year.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.23 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index edged 0.58 percent lower.
Move on day -1.11 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr +0.95 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1152.700 Korean Won)
(Additional Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)