* Investors wary of negative earnings surprises by Korean
firms
* Large caps post broad losses
* Ssangyong Motor bucks trend, soars for second straight day
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 9 Seoul shares fell on Monday
as investor wariness of possible negative earnings surprises by
local firms this month compounded renewed fears about the euro
zone crisis.
"I think investors have little confidence that a practical
debt crisis solution will be found during at this week's EU
meetings, and a new source of worry is Korean companies falling
short of expectations when fourth quarter results are released
later in the month," said Rhoo Yong-suk, a senior analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
"Breaching the 1,850 barrier is proving to be
psychologically burdensome, and unstable oil prices are
threatening to derail fragile economic recovery efforts," he
added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.42 percent at 1,816.91 points as of 0215 GMT.
U.S. data released on Friday showing accelerated employment
growth and three-year low jobless rates strongly hinted at signs
of a rebound in the world's largest economy, but provided little
reassurance to jittery investors worried that recovery efforts
could be undermined by the euro zone debt crisis.
Morning losses were led by banks, seen as most exposed to
any turbulence in Europe's financial system. Hana Financial
Group was down 3.86 percent while Shinhan Financial
Group slid 2.65 percent.
Large-cap issues lagged across the board. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which shed 2.31 percent, POSCO
dipped 2.2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries
fell 3.06 percent.
Despite a broad retreat in automobile shares, Ssangyong
Motor Co soared for a second straight session,
climbing 14.89 percent after its parent firm Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd unveiled ambitious goals for the company
at the Delhi Auto Expo.
Offshore investors dumped a net 70.5 billion won ($60.6
million) worth of shares while institutional investors sold a
net 22.3 billion won worth.
($1 = 1162.850 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)