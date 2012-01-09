SEOUL Jan 9 Seoul shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by programme selling ahead of the year's first
expiration date on stock options, with investors remaining
dispirited by persistent euro zone debt worries and concerns
about upcoming fourth-quarter results.
Falls were led by consumer-oriented, typically defensive
issues, with tobacco maker KT&G stumbling 3.86
percent while foodmaker CJ Corp slid 2.46 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.9 percent to close at 1,826.49 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)