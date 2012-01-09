* Heavy programme selling weighs
* Consumer staples, telecoms plays lead decline
* Pharmaceuticals buck trend on product development
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 9 Seoul shares ended lower on
Monday as investors cashed in ahead of the first options
expiration date of the year, and amid persistent jitters over
the euro zone debt crisis and company earnings.
"Confidence is not high ahead of the expiry of options on
Thursday, with heavy programme selling weighing on the market,"
said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Jung Seung-jae. "Continued
concern about Europe aside, there remains the question of
whether South Korean companies can effectively bounce back from
what has been a very difficult fourth quarter for most."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.9 percent at 1,826.49.
Defensives were among the biggest losers, most notably
consumer staples, with tobacco maker KT&G Corp down
3.86 percent and CJ Corp, the country's largest
foodmaker, falling 2.46 percent.
Telecommunications counters also lagged, with leading mobile
carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd down 1.82 percent and No.2
provider KT Corp off 1.63 percent.
Pharmaceuticals, widely considered to be a classic defensive
play, bucked the downward trend on a day when broad falls were
seen across most sectors, especially among its defensive peers.
"Medipost shares have spiked ahead of expectations that its
stem cell medication will receive imminent government approval,
which is buoying other companies involved in stem-cell products
and research," said SK Securities analyst Ha Tae Gi.
Medipost Co Ltd jumped 14.96 percent, while
Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd rallied 10.28 percent
on reports the company has developed the world's third and
Asia's first medication for the treatment of leukemia.
Ssangyong Motor Co rallied for a second straight
session, up 14.89 percent after its parent Mahindra and Mahindra
Ltd unveiled ambitious plans for its South Korean unit
at the Delhi Auto Expo.
Bridgetec Corp, a software and technological
services provider, jumped 14.96 percent on reports that Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
will unveil new voice recognition software to
compete with Apple Inc's Siri on the iPhone 4S at the
upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a third consecutive
session, offloading 89.0 billion won ($76.5 million) worth of
shares, while institutions bought a net 62.2 billion won worth.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.06 percent, while the
junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.26 percent.
Move on day -0.9 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr +0.04 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1162.850 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)