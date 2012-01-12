SEOUL Jan 12 Seoul shares closed higher on Thursday, extending late gains after wandering in and out of positive territory for most of the session.

Gains were led by brokerages, with Woori Investment & Securities soaring 7.05 percent while Daewoo Securities climbed 5.99 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.03 percent to close at 1,864.57 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)