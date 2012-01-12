Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
SEOUL Jan 12 Seoul shares closed higher on Thursday, extending late gains after wandering in and out of positive territory for most of the session.
Gains were led by brokerages, with Woori Investment & Securities soaring 7.05 percent while Daewoo Securities climbed 5.99 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.03 percent to close at 1,864.57 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank