SEOUL, Jan 13 Seoul shares are seen higher on Friday as successful bond auctions in Spain and Italy and a European Central Bank (ECB) outlook of stabilisation in the euro zone boost risk appetite, but gains may be limited by programme selling.

"Spain and Italy passed a key confidence test yesterday, and there are signs that the ECB's crisis measures are working effectively, but the market may see a backlogged bundle of program sales that were not put out on the options expiration date yesterday as many had expected," said Eom Tae-woong, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday its flood of cheap 3-year loans is helping banks and supporting morale across the euro zone, but it still left the door open to further interest rate cuts.

The Bank of Korea holds its monthly monetary policy Friday morning but the market impact is seen limited with the central bank widely expected to leave rates on hold for a seventh month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.03 percent to close at 1,864.57 on Thursday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,295.50 0.23% 3.020 USD/JPY 76.80 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.926 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD $1,647.84 -0.12% -1.960 US CRUDE $99.10 -1.75% -1.770 DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57 ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day >US Treasuries slip after weak 30-yr bond sale >Euro stages comeback, boosted by auctions, Draghi >Oil dives on Iran embargo news, grains sink

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KCC CORP, HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **

KCC said on Friday that it had decided to sell 2.49 million shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries via a block sale for 697.2 billion won ($602.02 million).

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

According to sources close to the matter, South Korea's Samsung Electronics is open to forging an alliance with Japan's Olympus Corp, one of the world's biggest names and a lucrative producer of medical equipment.

**KB FINANCIAL GROUP **

KB Financial Group Inc said in a filing it had signed agreement to take over troubled Jeil Savings Bank. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)