SEOUL Jan 13 Seoul shares opened almost
steady on Friday, dipping in and out of positive territory near
the market open.
Modest early gains were led by brokerage shares with Mirae Asset
Securities rising 0.78 percent while Samsung
Securities inched up 0.2 percent.
Shares in KCC Corp spiked up 9.33 percent
following its $602 million stake sale in Hyundai Heavy
Industries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.12 percent as of 0010 GMT.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)