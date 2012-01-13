* Risk aversion tempered following strong Spain, Italy bond
auctions
* Bank of Korea freezes rate as expected, impact on market
limited
* Shipbuilders lead gains; tech shares offer support
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 13 Seoul shares held on to
moderate gains near midday on Friday, as signs of stabilisation
in the euro zone debt crisis rejuvenated investor risk appetite.
"The news out Europe was a significant confidence booster,
with steady purchases from both offshore investors and
institutions propping up the market," said Park Suk-hyun, a
market analyst at KTB Securities.
"Concerns of a possible logjam of sell orders flooding the
market today after a quiet options expiration date have
subsided, seen unlikely with the U.S. earnings season set to
heat up this weekend," he added.
Europe passed a crucial test of confidence after Spanish and
Italian bonds drew strong bids on Thursday, helping yields drop
sharply and easing the debt pressure on the embattled currency
bloc.
On Friday morning, the Bank of Korea held interest rates
steady at 3.25 percent for the seventh consecutive month. The
widely expected decision had little immediate impact on
financial markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
up 0.65 percent at 1,876.62 points as of 0200 GMT.
Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Samsung Heavy
Industries climbing 3.66 percent and Daewoo
Shipbuilding rising 3.2 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries bucked the sector trend
to fall 0.51 percent after KCC Corp sold its stake
in the world's largest shipmaker.
KCC Corp soared 4.5 percent after the company
announced via regulatory filing that it was selling $602.2
million worth of shares in Hyundai Heavy at the
ceiling of its previously offered price range.
"KCC likely needed the cash to fund its purchase of Samsung
Everland, due to be paid for by the end of January. I think we
can rule out worries of a possible liquidity crunch because KCC
is on a very solid base," said Lee Jeong-heon, an industry
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
A KCC media official said no firm decision had yet been made
on how to utilise proceeds from the sale.
Shares in Hyundai Home Shopping Network Co rose
5.28 percent after the company announced it would acquire a
controlling stake in apparel maker Handsome Corp for
420 billion won ($362.7 million).
Handsome Corp shares jumped 11.45 percent.
Large-cap technology issues also lent support, with Samsung
Electronics gaining 1.46 percent while Hynix
Semiconductor climbed 3.11 percent.
Offshore investors were net buyers of 70 billion won ($60.4
million) worth of shares while institutional investors snapped
up a net 75.4 billion won worth.
($1 = 1158.100 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)