* Upside momentum loses steam in late trade on lingering debt worries

* Bank shares lead gains

* Hyundai Home Shopping rallies on Handsome stake purchase

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 13 Seoul shares posted modest gains on Friday as risk-averse sentiment was tempered by strong bond auctions in Europe, but fears remained of ratings downgrades in the euro zone and signs of obstacles in the U.S. economic recovery.

"Positive headlines out of Europe helped shares get off to a strong rally early, but they clearly lost momentum further into the session, reflecting lingering worries about the welfare of the euro zone's sovereign ratings," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.6 percent to close at 1,875.68.

Spanish and Italian bond yields dropped sharply after attracting strong demand in their latest debt auctions, passing a key test of confidence in Europe's financial health.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday that banks across the region are awash in cash after its injection of cheap 3-year loans but downplayed hasty optimism, citing lingering risks and leaving the door open to further rate cuts.

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady at 3.25 percent for the seventh consecutive month, but the widely expected decision had little bearing on the financial markets.

Gains were led by bank shares, with Woori Financial Group climbing 3.94 percent while KB Financial Group Inc rose 2.58 percent.

Lending support were shipbuilders such as Samsung Heavy Industry, which gained 3.82 percent on what analysts said where hopes of robust offshore plant orders.

Bucking the trend, Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 0.86 percent after chemical maker KCC Corp announced the sale of a $602 million stake in the world's largest shipbuilding company early on Friday.

KCC Corp closed out the session with a 2.17 percent gain after spiking up as much as 11.5 percent.

Hyundai Home Shopping Network, an online retailer, rallied 5.69 percent after acquiring a controlling stake in apparel maker Handsome Corp for 420 billion won ($362.7 million).

Handsome Corp rose 4.44 percent.

Ssangyong Motor Co tumbled 5.72 percent as profit-seekers cashed out after enjoying a breakneck rally prior to Thursday in which shares skyrocketed more than 70 percent.

Offshore investors snapped up a net 165.4 billion won worth of shares, while institutional investors added a net 134.8 billion won worth.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.75 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index closed 0.54 percent higher.

Move on day +0.6 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +2.73 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1158.100 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)