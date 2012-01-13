* Upside momentum loses steam in late trade on lingering
debt worries
* Bank shares lead gains
* Hyundai Home Shopping rallies on Handsome stake purchase
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 13 Seoul shares posted modest
gains on Friday as risk-averse sentiment was tempered by strong
bond auctions in Europe, but fears remained of ratings
downgrades in the euro zone and signs of obstacles in the U.S.
economic recovery.
"Positive headlines out of Europe helped shares get off to a
strong rally early, but they clearly lost momentum further into
the session, reflecting lingering worries about the welfare of
the euro zone's sovereign ratings," said Cho Byung-hyun, a
market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.6 percent to close at 1,875.68.
Spanish and Italian bond yields dropped sharply after
attracting strong demand in their latest debt auctions, passing
a key test of confidence in Europe's financial
health.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday that banks across
the region are awash in cash after its injection of cheap 3-year
loans but downplayed hasty optimism, citing lingering risks and
leaving the door open to further rate cuts.
Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Korea held interest rates
steady at 3.25 percent for the seventh consecutive month, but
the widely expected decision had little bearing on the financial
markets.
Gains were led by bank shares, with Woori Financial Group
climbing 3.94 percent while KB Financial Group Inc
rose 2.58 percent.
Lending support were shipbuilders such as Samsung Heavy
Industry, which gained 3.82 percent on what analysts
said where hopes of robust offshore plant orders.
Bucking the trend, Hyundai Heavy Industries fell
0.86 percent after chemical maker KCC Corp announced the sale of
a $602 million stake in the world's largest shipbuilding company
early on Friday.
KCC Corp closed out the session with a 2.17
percent gain after spiking up as much as 11.5 percent.
Hyundai Home Shopping Network, an online
retailer, rallied 5.69 percent after acquiring a controlling
stake in apparel maker Handsome Corp for 420 billion
won ($362.7 million).
Handsome Corp rose 4.44 percent.
Ssangyong Motor Co tumbled 5.72 percent as
profit-seekers cashed out after enjoying a breakneck rally prior
to Thursday in which shares skyrocketed more than 70 percent.
Offshore investors snapped up a net 165.4 billion won worth
of shares, while institutional investors added a net 134.8
billion won worth.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.75 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index closed 0.54 percent higher.
Move on day +0.6 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +2.73 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1158.100 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)