SEOUL Jan 16 Seoul shares opened down on Monday, weighed by news of S&P's credit rating downgrade on nine euro zone countries amid worries the move could undermine efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Initial losses were led by brokerage issues, with Mirae Asset Securities down 1.87 percent while Samsung Securities fell 1.57 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,858.75 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)