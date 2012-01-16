SEOUL Jan 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday as euro zone worries were rekindled by S&P's mass credit rating downgrades, but market fallout was limited with many investors having expected the move.

Losses were led by construction shares, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction tumbling 3.98 percent while GS Construction Co fell 3.25 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.87 percent lower at 1,859.27 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)