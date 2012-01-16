Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
SEOUL Jan 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday as euro zone worries were rekindled by S&P's mass credit rating downgrades, but market fallout was limited with many investors having expected the move.
Losses were led by construction shares, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction tumbling 3.98 percent while GS Construction Co fell 3.25 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.87 percent lower at 1,859.27 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.