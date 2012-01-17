SEOUL, Jan 18 Seoul shares are seen
tracking rises in global markets on Wednesday, but gains are
likely to be capped as a technical resistance line nears with
investors looking for further signs to gauge the outlook of the
global economy.
"Upside is seen although it will be limited as resistance is
likely to appear at the 1,900 level," said Jeon Jong-gyu, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
"With a holiday long weekend approaching and investors
awaiting the results of a series of European Union meetings and
possible stimulus measures in China, they may see an opportunity
to take a breather and count their profits," he added.
Data released on Tuesday showed China's fourth quarter
growth rate at its lowest in 2-1/2 years, raising the prospects
of fresh, pro-growth stimulus measures from the country's
policymakers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.8 percent to close at 1,892.74 points on Tuesday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,293.67 0.36% 4.580
USD/JPY 76.82 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.858 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD $1,651.40 0.01% 0.210
US CRUDE $100.98 2.31% 2.280
DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48% 60.01
ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44% 0.52
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KIA MOTORS CORP **
Kia Motors Corp said on Tuesday that it plans to
expand production in its Slovak plant by more than 10 percent to
285,000 vehicles in 2012 after a similar rise in output last
year.
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on
Tuesday it would pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand
its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm. Annual results
also indicated POSCO earned an operating profit of 692 billion
won in the fourth quarter, missing forecasts.
**BANK SHARES**
Citigroup Inc shares fell more than 8 percent after the
bank reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly profits, battered
by the European debt crisis.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)