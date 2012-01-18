SEOUL Jan 18 Seoul shares finished almost steady on Wednesday, as stubborn resistance near the 1,900 point line and technical adjustments following Tuesday's gains offset relatively positive sentiment.

Falls were led by automakers, with Hyundai Motor shedding 2.16 percent while KIA Motors retreated 2.91 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.02 percent lower to close at 1,892.39 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)