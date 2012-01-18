BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Investment posts FY profit
* FY net profit 913,011 dinars versus loss of 4.3 million dinars year ago
SEOUL Jan 18 Seoul shares finished almost steady on Wednesday, as stubborn resistance near the 1,900 point line and technical adjustments following Tuesday's gains offset relatively positive sentiment.
Falls were led by automakers, with Hyundai Motor shedding 2.16 percent while KIA Motors retreated 2.91 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.02 percent lower to close at 1,892.39 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY net profit 448.9 million pounds versus 417.6 million pounds year ago
* Board approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit Qatar Reinsurance