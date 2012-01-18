* Profit-taking seen with holiday weekend ahead after Tuesday rally

* Foreign investors buy for 7th straight session

* Petrochemical shares up on expectations of restocking demand

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 18 Seoul shares ended flat on Wednesday after a narrow trading session, unable to break through stubborn technical resistance with investors taking pause after raking in hefty gains on Tuesday.

"Investors seem to be taking a more conservative approach ahead of the extended holiday weekend, and are likely to maintain that until a European Union finance leaders' summit next week paints a clearer picture on the debt situation," said Cho Byung-Hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Sentiment remained relatively favorable, soothed by positive recent economic data from China, Germany, and the United States.

"Normally, one would expect stronger adjustments after a 33-point gain in yesterday's session, but a steady inflow of offshore bids and rises in high-beta shares indicate that risk appetite is still very much alive," said Park So-yeon, an equity strategist at Korea Investment & Securities.

Investors will seek further cues on Europe's debt health when Portugal holds a debt auction later on Wednesday, and as Greece resumes talks to restructure its debt.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.02 percent lower to close at 1,892.39.

Foreign investors were buyers for a seventh consecutive session, snapping up a net 481 billion won ($419.89 million)worth of shares, while institutions reversed morning pickups to offload a net 92.9 billion won worth, ending a seven-day purchase streak.

Automakers were among the biggest drags, with Kia Motors Corp dipping 2.91 percent while Hyundai Motor Co fell 2.16 percent.

A broad dip in large-cap technology shares also weighed, as Samsung Electronics Co edged 0.58 percent lower and LG Electronics Inc fell 1.49 percent.

Shares in Korea Life Insurance posted a modest late rally, reversing falls to edge up 0.53 percent after a report the company was planning to bid for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance.

Petrochemical shares were up for a fifth straight day, as LG Chem rose 2.51 percent and OCI Corp climbed 2.16 percent.

"The chemical sector is riding on expectations of a large restock in Chinese inventories after the lunar new year holidays, with the pivotal focus being whether or not prices will rise during the period," said Sohn Young-joo, a senior sector analyst at Kyobo Securities.

The KOSPI 200 index ended flat at 247.82 while the junior KOSDAQ index closed 1.23 percent lower at 513.20.

Move on day -0.02 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +3.65 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1145.550 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)